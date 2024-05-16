Thousands set to gather for Cat City Bike Week 2024

KUCHING (May 16): Thousands of motorcyclists from Sarawak, Sabah, Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand will gather in Stutong Baru here for the Cat City Bike Week (CCBW) 2024.

CCBW organising chairman Abang Nor Nasaruddin Abang Noorzuki said the event, to be held at Aeroville Mall from May 24 to 26, aims to strengthen the bond among participating riders by uniting motorcycle owners, regardless of model.

“I expect more than 30,000 visitors to attend the three-day event. This event not only focuses on motorcycle clubs but also attracts visitors interested in the field,” he told a press conference here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chapter Harley Owners Group Kuala Lumpur Chapter Malaysia director TJ Rolan said the event could help boost the local socio-economic landscape as a result of the high number of participants.

He thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts as well as Aeroville Mall for supporting the programme.

Various exciting activities will be held over the three days, including lucky draws, karaoke competitions, motorcycle shows and a concert by legendary singer and lead vocalist of the rock band Rusty Blade, Yantzen.

Additionally, the ‘Tayar Golek Ke Gua Angin’ event in Bau will involve 100 CCBW 2024 participants.

There will also be a ‘Ratu Cilik CCBW 2024’ pageant, memento presentation ceremony and photo session at the CCBW 2024 Wall of Fame, which will be adorned with the logos of registered biker clubs.

The CCBW 2024 will also feature 30 sales and exhibition booths offering bike week apparel, motorcycling accessories, as well as food and beverages.