TYT: Award security personnel who fought communists in S’wak

KUCHING (May 16): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has expressed hope that the Sarawak government would award medals to police and military personnel who served in the state from 1962 to 1990 during the communist insurgency.

He said the contributions made by those who had risked their lives for the sake of others deserved to be appreciated.

“Police officers fight in various kinds of battles: in cities, they combat crime; in the jungles, they fought against communists; in the office, they battle ideologies and many other unseen and unknown challenges.

“I hope the government will give this some consideration,” he said in a press release yesterday.

Wan Junaidi had earlier hosted a gathering for retired senior police officers at the Astana.

Also present was the governor’s wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohamad Sanusi.

The Head of State, a former senior police officer himself, said he hoped to host more such gatherings as a way to maintain and strengthen the good relationships among retired police personnel.

Among those present at the event was former deputy inspector-general of police Tan Sri Mohd Jamil Johari.