A central thought for decentralisation

“NOW I know that you in the peninsula don’t like the Federal Government either!”

This was not a point about party politics, but rather one about the relationship between the federal and state governments. It was exclaimed by a Sarawakian at a panel discussion on federalism within a constitutional law lecture series, now in its third edition at the University of Malaya since its inception in 2016, when I gave the inaugural lecture.

On this recent occasion, I gave some introductory remarks pointing out that the concept of federalism within what is today Malaysia began in Negeri Sembilan, a point also affirmed by another Sarawakian, the former Attorney General and Legal Counsel Dato Sri JC Fong in his book ‘Constitutional Federalism in Malaysia’.

In the region, we can go back centuries earlier to Pagaruyong where the Minangkabau people and their Adat Perpatih embraced matrilinealism, democracy and decentralisation even before they migrated across the Straits of Malacca.

The other panelists spoke about how, over time, tensions between the federal and state levels have usually ended up with a further concentration of power towards the federal centre, in areas such as water and waste management. But of late, most of the biggest arguments have taken a religious flavour, when certain enactments passed in state legislatures are deemed unconstitutional by the Federal Court, triggering debates about how powerful states should be.

The institutional erosion is also evident in the way the Dewan Negara has morphed from a chamber envisaged to represent the states with a majority of senators sent by state assemblies, into one where the majority of senators are directed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Prime Minister, without regard to their state of origin.

Reforming the Dewan Negara to restore its function as representing the states should certainly be on the agenda of a reformist government seeking constitutional rehabilitation.

Then again, these tensions are not new.

In my remarks I also mentioned how Tuanku Muhammad Shah (the seventh Ruler of Negeri Sembilan who reigned 1888-1933) argued in a Durbar (the predecessor of the Conference of Rulers) that state budgets should be decentralised even back in the 1920s!

At the same time, he approved of new institutions that heralded new cooperation between states too, such as the Royal Malay Regiment in Port Dickson, or the Malay College Kuala Kangsar where his name and those of the three other Rulers of the Federated Malay States continue to be the boarding houses until today. These, among other new institutions, needed a bureaucracy to function.

It was quite apt, then, that a few days prior to this discussion, I was in Kuching to speak to Sarawakian civil servants and GLCs about challenges to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. What I found, without exception, was the pride and enthusiasm that they had in being able to make more decisions by themselves without being constrained by the federal government.

The aesthetics matter too: their head of government already uses a different title (Premier) and the Speaker of the Sarawak Legislature explained to me that ‘Negeri’ may officially be dropped from its name.

Days later was the announcement that schools in Sarawak would teach maths and science – later expanding to all STEM subjects – in English.

I could feel the energy and optimism from the people tasked with implementing these reforms. And yet, the question is rightfully asked, why Sarawak is able to do these things while other states can’t? Partly it’s because of the reclamation of autonomy under the 1963 Malaysia Agreement. But there’s undeniably a party political angle, with Sarawak’s MPs being vital to the stability of the present federal government.

Still, there are reasons for us in the peninsula to be excited. The CEO of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS) Dr Tricia Yeoh recently published a commentary on GE14’s impact on state-federal relations, arguing that new and complex configurations of ruling parties at the federal and state level have enabled parties to use the governance of states to demonstrate their leadership qualities and ability to govern – with commensurate funds and autonomy.

There are risks of course. As has happened in other countries, when you decentralise decision making too quickly, you might create new opportunities for corruption, making things even less efficient. That’s why it’s vital to ensure check and balances at every level, too.

With that caveat, I told my new Sarawakian friend: “Go for it… we’re rooting for you. Because if you can show that decentralisation leads to better results, then the case for all states having more autonomy becomes impossible to resist – and surely that is in line with our Federal Constitution which firmly establishes us as a federation.”