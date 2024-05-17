Annual Sheda Property Expo back Sept 6-8 in Kuching

KUCHING (May 17): The annual Sarawak Housing Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Property Expo, touted as Sarawak’s largest property expo, will return this year from Sept 6 to 8 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Speaking in a press conference at Sheda’s Kuching headquarters yesterday, expo organising chairman Steve Tan Chen Hang encouraged developers to leverage the three-day event to generate sales leads from prospective buyers given the encouraging response in last year’s edition.

According to him, last year’s expo generated over RM34 million in sales value in just three days of the event, with 60 per cent of the transacted properties priced at RM500,000 and below.

He thus urged developers to grab the opportunity as there are 90 booth spaces available this year.

“Sheda Property Expo 2024 is open for registration and the Sarawak Housing Real Estate Developers’ Association has just launched the sale of booths for this event.

“Sheda Property Expo 2024 provides a one-stop platform for property developers and building related trades to exhibit their local or overseas development projects and products,” he said.

Tan also invited non-property developers to participate in this year’s expo, especially if they offer products or services that could enhance the lifestyle of buyers through a comprehensive and enriching living experience.

“Potential exhibitors are urged to register their participation early to secure their booths in preferred locations and benefit from early bird discounts, which are only available until June 14,” he said.

When asked on the impact of the eight per cent Sales and Service Tax (SST) on the price of property, Tan expressed optimism about the outlook for property stocks in view of the finance industry’s positive sentiment in the sector last year.

“For this year, generally, according to the finance industry, it looks quite positive towards the second half of this year.

“SST, by hook or by crook, you have to accept right? You cannot run away. However, I believe that the Housing Deposit and Repayment Assistance Scheme (HDRAS) will be assisting the buyers.

“I think that will actually ease a little bit of the burden on their shoulders. I mean, of course, there is already an increase across the board,” he said, while reiterating Sheda’s commitment to connect and facilitate people to home ownership, particularly Sarawakians.

Tan added that the encouraging sales transaction indicated that there were still many genuine buyers, particularly in the residential market, looking for homes within the affordable price range.

“Sheda is committed to connect and facilitate people to home ownership particularly Sarawakians to benefit from the RM10,000 provided by the Sarawak government as payment of deposit to own their first house under the HDRAS.

“More Sarawakians would be able to own the type of house at the location of their choice if this initiative could be extended to all housing development projects in Sarawak.

“This initiative could be further expanded if the deposit amount could be increased to RM30,000 or 10 per cent of the house purchase price, whichever is lower,” he said.

Tan also said a line-up of activities including talks, lucky draws, ‘Buy & Win’ campaign and other exciting happenings will be featured during this year’s expo to cater to a wide range of demographics and interests over the course of the three-day event.

To reserve a booth, contact Sheda Secretariat Florence (016-5789541) or Angelina (019-8162191) or email to [email protected].

Further information can be found at facebook.com/SHEDASarawak and www.shedapropertyexpo.com.