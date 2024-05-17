Association wants more equitable M’sia-Thai cross-border bus operations

KUCHING (May 17): The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) is advocating for a more equitable arrangement regarding cross-border tour bus operations between Malaysia and Thailand.

Matta president Nigel Wong said Malaysian tour buses are presently restricted to operating within a 100km radius from the Thai border while Thai tour buses enjoy unrestricted access throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

“The current arrangement places Malaysian tour operators at a significant disadvantage. While Thai tourist buses can traverse the entirety of Malaysia without restrictions, our Malaysian buses face a 100km limit in Thailand.

“This is neither fair nor conducive to fostering a mutually beneficial tourism relationship between our two countries,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said reciprocal agreements allowing for seamless travel and operations for tour buses from both countries is vital.

He urged the Malaysian government to take immediate action in negotiating with the Thai government to allow Malaysian tour buses the same freedom of movement within Thailand as the latter’s buses currently enjoy in Malaysia.

“This will ensure a level playing field and support the growth and development of the tourism sectors in both nations,” he said.

Wong pledged that Matta remained committed to supporting Malaysian travel agents and operators, advocating for policies and practices that facilitate smoother and more efficient operations.

He added the association is hopeful that the Malaysian government will prioritise this issue and work towards a fair resolution.