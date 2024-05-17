Avoid sharing unverified info on Ulu Tiram police station attack, says Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU (May 17): The public, particularly netizens, are urged to refrain from sharing unverified information concerning the early morning attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor today, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Unity Government spokesperson said the public should instead seek information from legitimate sources, including authorities, to prevent the spread of incorrect information regarding the incident.

“This incident is still under investigation. I’m confident the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will provide comprehensive details later.

“My advice is not to rush into speculation as it can lead to various inaccurate and negative reactions regarding the incident,” he told reporters after attending a casual chat session with the Madani Community here today.

In the 2.45am incident, two policemen were killed while another was injured. The male suspect, in his 30s, was also shot dead at the scene.

Fahmi cited a recent viral social media post about a receipt containing a message insulting Islam allegedly issued by a pizza company, but it was actually a remark from a customer who ordered online.

“I see a tendency where we make decisions without having all the information…this is very dangerous.

“Similarly, with the Ulu Tiram incident, I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions. Leave it to the police to investigate, and we wait for comprehensive details,” he said.

He added that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) can and has taken action against any parties involved in spreading false information or disrupting public order in the country.

In the meantime, Fahmi conveyed condolences from Cabinet ministers to the victims’ families.

“On behalf of the government and the Cabinet, I would like to extend condolences to the families of the victims of the attack at the Ulu Tiram police station early this morning,” he said. – Bernama