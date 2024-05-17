Bintulu’s Sebauh Bridge construction project 3.64 pct ahead of schedule, says Deputy Premier

SIBU (May 17): The progress of Bintulu’s Sebauh Bridge construction project is 3.64 per cent ahead of schedule, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He added that the remaining works on the bridge crossing the Kemena River was progressing very well.

“The 728.56-meter long bridge costing RM74,893,670 is scheduled to be completed towards the end of December 2025,” he told reporters during a site visit today.

Uggah, however, expressed the hope that the contractors, Hartanah Construction and Development Sdn Bhd, could complete the bridge much earlier.

“I want it to be completed before the Christmas celebration or even earlier. Then the people here and everyone else can use it during the festive season,” he said.

Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said he was confident of an earlier completion date based on the contractor’s performance so far as Sarawak would, in the coming months, experience dry weather.

“I hope the contractor, with no manpower or material issue to face, will capitalise on this weather factor to speed up the construction,” he said.

The project was once a critically delayed or sick project with scheduled completion delayed by three years.

The government had no choice but to terminate the previous contractor although it had completed about 50.61 per cent of the construction.

The Hartanah Construction and Development Sdn Bhd, as the rescue contractors, took over the remaining works toward the end of December last year.

It was then given 24 months to deliver the project, while being monitored by the Public Works Department (JKR) Bintulu.

Also present during the site visit was Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; and Sarawak JKR director Datu Richard Tajan.