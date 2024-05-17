BNM: M’sia’s economy grows 4.2 pct in first quarter of 2024 on stronger private expenditure

KUCHING (May 17): Malaysia’s economy grew at a higher rate of 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to 2.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said this was driven by stronger private expenditure and positive turnaround in exports.

The central bank said household spending was higher amid continued growth in employment and wages.

“Better investment activities were supported by higher capital spending by both the private and public sectors. Exports rebounded amid higher external demand.

“On the supply side, most sectors registered higher growth. The manufacturing sector was lifted by a rebound across both the electrical and electronic (E&E) and non-E&E industries.

“The stronger growth in the services sector was driven by higher retail trade activities and continued support from the transport and storage subsector. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.4 per cent (4Q 2023: -1 per cent),” BNM said in a statement today.

BNM said headline inflation remained moderate at 1.7 per cent during the quarter (4Q 2023: 1.6 per cent).

It added that the modest increase in headline inflation reflected the policy adjustments to water tariffs in February and services tax for high-usage electricity in March, which increased by 20.8 per cent (4Q 2023: 2.1 per cent) and 0.7 per cent (4Q 2023: 0 per cent) respectively.

Core inflation moderated to 1.8 per cent (4Q 2023: 2 per cent), largely driven by continued easing in the food and beverages segment, said BNM.

It pointed out that inflation pervasiveness edged higher, as the share of Consumer Price Index (CPI) items recording monthly price increases rose to 44.2 per cent during the quarter (4Q 2023: 36.3 per cent).

Nonetheless, this remained well below the first quarter long-term average (corresponding first quarter periods from 2011 to 2019) of 52.2 per cent, said the central bank.

BNM said domestic financial markets continued to be driven mainly by shifting financial market expectations over the monetary policy path of major central banks.

In particular, it said global financial markets reacted to expectations that the US Federal Reserve would maintain its current policy interest rate for a longer period and make fewer policy rate cuts in light of continued strong US economic data.

“The current pressure reflects broader currency market dynamics and is not specific to Malaysia.”

From the beginning of the year until May 15, BNM said the ringgit has depreciated by 2.4 per cent against the US dollar, in line with the movements of other regional currencies.

It added the ringgit also appreciated on a nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) basis, by 0.5 per cent.

In view of this, BNM is deploying the tools at its disposal to ensure that domestic financial markets remain orderly and continue to function efficiently.

In addition, the coordinated initiatives by the government and BNM with government-linked companies (GLCs) and government-linked investment companies (GLICs), as well as engagements with corporates and exporters have gained further traction, resulting in greater and more consistent flows into the foreign exchange market, said BNM.

“These have helped cushion the pressure on the ringgit. The daily average foreign exchange (FX) trading volume has also increased to US$17.6 billion (RM83.17 billion) during the period of Feb 26 – May 15, 2024 (Jan 2 – Feb 23, 2024: US$15 billion or RM70.95 billion) alongside a narrower bid-ask spread, indicating improved liquidity in the domestic FX market,” said BNM.

BNM said credit growth to the private non-financial sector increased to 5.2 per cent (4Q 2023: 4.8 per cent), and this was supported by higher growth in outstanding loans to both businesses at 4.9 per cent (4Q 2023: 3.7 per cent) and households at 6.2 per cent (4Q 2023: 5.7 per cent), while outstanding corporate bonds grew at a more moderate pace of 3.2 per cent (4Q 2023: 4.2 per cent).

It explained that the higher business loan growth was driven mainly by higher growth in investment-related loans.

By sector, BNM said the stronger growth was supported by the construction and services sectors.

“For households, outstanding loan growth was higher across most loan purposes, reflecting continued demand for loans, particularly for the purchase of housing and cars,” said the central bank.

BNM asserted that growth in 2024 will be driven by resilient domestic expenditure with additional support from the recovery in external demand.

On the domestic front, it said continued employment and wage growth will support household spending.

“Improvement in tourist arrivals and spending are expected to continue. Investment activities will be driven by progress in multi-year projects across private and public sectors, alongside catalytic initiatives announced in national master plans, as well as the higher realisation of approved investments.

“The growth outlook remains subject to downside risks stemming from weaker-than-expected external demand, further escalation in geopolitical conflicts and larger declines in commodity production domestically,” said BNM.

However, BNM said there are upside risks from greater spillover from the tech upcycle, more robust tourism activities, and faster implementation of existing and new investment projects.

For 2024, BNM said headline and core inflation are projected to remain moderate between 2 and 3.5 per cent and 2 to 3 per cent, respectively.

“These broadly reflect stabilising demand and contained cost pressures, coupled with some potential upside that could arise from the implementation of fuel subsidy rationalisation.

“The outlook for the rest of the year is dependent on the implementation of domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity prices and financial market developments,” added BNM.