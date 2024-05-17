Cops seize three homemade guns, six live bullets in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD (May 17): Police seized three homemade guns, locally known as bakakuk, and six live bullets during a raid at an unnumbered house in Kampung Kelawat here on Wednesday.

Kota Belud police chief Supt Shahrudin Mat Husain said a 43-year-old man was detained in the 11am raid.

“The raid was made after police from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kota Belud police contingent received a tip-off.

“Three homemade guns, or bakakuk, and six bullets were confiscated in the raid, while a local man was detained for investigation,” Shahrudin said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.