Customs Dept seizes contraband ciggies, beer with unpaid duties worth over RM2.2 mln in Sibu

SIBU (May 17): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized contraband cigarettes and beer with unpaid duties of over RM2.2 million from an abandoned building at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman here recently.

Customs state director Norizan Yahya said the seizures on May 7 comprised 2.13 million sticks of cigarettes and 1,837.44 litres of beer of various brands, which were without tax stamps, estimated to be worth RM763,874.00.

“During the raid, the team waited for nearly three hours at the building but nobody turned up to claim the ownership of the goods,” he told a press conference today.

“The syndicate will use unoccupied shops as a temporary storage before distributing the goods to the surrounding market.”

Norizan said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The Section provides for a maximum RM500,000 fine, or up to five years in jail, or both, upon conviction.

For this year up till May 10, he said the Customs team here had confiscated cigarettes, liquor, non-customs goods, and drugs valued at RM5.126 million.

He said the department recorded 55 cases with a total goods seizure value of RM2,701,336.54, involving RM2,424,989.19 in duties and taxes.

During the same period, he said Sibu Customs also successfully registered 39 arrests involving cigarettes and liquor of various brands suspected of not being cleared by Customs where the value of the confiscated goods including tax amounted to RM3,224,451.65.

For the drugs cases, he said Sibu Customs had also successfully foiled six attempts to bring in drugs such as methamphetamine, ketamine, and ganja by air with a gross estimated weight of 46.88kg worth RM1,488.030.

The cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death sentence, or life imprisonment with caning upon conviction.

“There were also nine cases of goods that were not properly declared and obtained at Rajang Port Authority with the value of good and taxes amounting to RM367,306.58,” he said.

These cases are being investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

Additionally, Norizan said Sibu Customs also dealt with a case involving a Brunei-registered vehicle, which is believed to have abused the tax exemption facility provided under the Customs Duty (Exemption) Order 2017 with tax amounting to RM44,437.50.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 138, read together with Section 12 of the Customs Acts 1967, which carries a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both.

He reminded the public to help fight smuggling and advised them not to get involved in such activities.

“Smuggling not only harms the country in terms of revenue leakage but also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,” he said.

He called for the public’s cooperation to combat drug trafficking for the well-being of the people and nation’s prosperity.