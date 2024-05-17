Embracing festive joy with Kao Malaysia’s campaign

KAO Malaysia’s festive campaign ushers in the spirit of unity and gratitude, embodying the essence of Gawai and Kaamatan celebrations. Kao Malaysia’s brands, Attack and Magiclean, bring the warmth of these festivities to homes across Sabah and Sarawak.

Celebrating Traditions

Established in 1973 as a subsidiary of Kao Corporation Japan, Kao Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. embodies a legacy of commitment to global satisfaction and enriching lives. Rooted in the philosophy of “Kirei Lifestyle Plan,” which translates to a life enriched and made beautiful, Kao Malaysia strives to contribute to the sustainability of the world through its excellent value products, crafted from the consumer’s and customer’s perspective.

Elevating Home Hygiene and Laundry Care

Magiclean and Attack are household brands committed to revolutionizing home hygiene for modern Malaysian households. Magiclean stands out as a dedicated provider of total and effective home cleaning solutions. The products are meticulously designed to streamline daily cleaning routines, ensuring cleaner, healthier environments where families can work, play, and live comfortably.

Just like Magiclean, Attack also prioritizes excellence in home hygiene. With its powerful laundry detergents, Attack tackles tough stains and odours effectively, providing families with the assurance of clean and fresh clothes every time.

Selamat Ari Gawai & Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan

In the spirit of Ari Gawai and Kaamatan, Kao Malaysia extends warm greetings, inviting all to celebrate with love and gratitude. These festivities honour the harvest and showcase the rich cultural tapestry of our nation.

With a purchase of RM20 and above of Magiclean, Attack, or Kao Bleach products, customers can receive a complimentary bowl with a cover. This gesture symbolizes Kao Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing everyday living experiences.

This free gift is available at Servay Hypermarket & Supermarket, Bataras Group, and Emart in Sabah, and Everwin Supermarket and Emart in Sarawak, the campaign ensures families can enjoy the festive spirit and cleanliness.

As we come together to celebrate traditions and the abundance of nature, let this campaign add joy and cleanliness to your home this Gawai and Kaamatan season. Cherish every moment, tradition, and shared laughter with loved ones. Selamat Ari Gawai and Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan!