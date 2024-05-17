Exclude Sabah, Sarawak from plan to remove petroleum subsidies, says lorry association chief

BINTULU (May 17): Sarawak and Sabah still need subsidies on petroleum products to achieve positive economic and infrastructure development, said the Federation of Sarawak Lorry Association president Ling Kah Kiong.

He said Sarawak and Sabah should be excluded from the government’s plans to remove the existing petroleum subsidies which could be replaced with targeted subsidies in the near future.

“The economic development and infrastructure construction of other states have benefited from the resources of Sabah and Sarawak and are already strong and stable,” he reasoned, pointing out that Sabah and Sarawak were still lagging behind, with Sabah ranked as the poorest state in Malaysia.

Taking neighbouring Brunei, which is also an oil and gas producer, as an example, he said retail prices of diesel and petrol in the sultanate were much lower than in Malaysia.

“This shows that the Brunei government does not make money from its people like we do.

“Sabah’s income tax rate is the same as that of the Peninsula, but Sabah’s oil and gas revenues do not benefit the people,” Ling said in a statement, adding that Sabah and Sarawak have the largest oil resources in the country.

He said with the joint efforts and negotiations between the present government and the oil-producing states, they (the association) are confident that within five years, the oil and gas industry and Sabah and Sarawak will rapidly develop and prosper.

During this period, he said the petroleum product subsidies for Sabah and Sarawak should be maintained equitably.