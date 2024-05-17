FEA 2024: Sarawak implements pivotal legislative measures to address climate change, says Premier

KUCHING (May 17): Sarawak has implemented several pivotal legislative measures to support its climate goals, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Two of which are the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Emission) Ordinance 2023 and the Land (Carbon Storage) Rules, 2022.

“These laws are tailored for Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS), to guide lights illuminating the path towards a greener future,” he said.

He was emphasising the critical role of Sarawak’s legal framework in its battle against climate change in his keynote address at the Future Energy Asia (FEA) 2024 exhibition and summit in Bangkok, Thailand today.

He also emphasised the amendment of The Forest Ordinance 2022 and formulation of the Forest (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules 2023.

This legislation, he pointed out, facilitates carbon market activities, unlocking new avenues for environmentally conscious businesses while preserving our invaluable forests.

He added that by facilitating carbon storage and forest carbon activities, it was not only safeguarding the natural heritage of Sarawak but also paving the way for sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, the amended Electricity Ordinance 2023 institutionalizes the Single Buyer concept, empowering Sarawak Energy as the sole purchaser of power.

This legal framework supports the state’s transition to renewable energy and ensures a reliable, sustainable energy supply for the future, he said.

Beside the legal framework, Abang Johari also highlighted Sarawak’s commitment to sustainability by launching Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The PCDS 2030 focuses on reshaping and broadening our economy, emphasising high-value industries that leverage innovation and data,” he said.

He said the PCDS 2030 aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and this comprehensive approach integrates economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental preservation.

He also boasted 62 per cent of forests covering the land of Sarawak, which positioned the state as a strong player in contributing to reversing climate change.

“By 2030, we aim to bolster our energy capacity to generate 10 gigawatts, predominantly sourced from renewable sources such as hydropower, solar, gas turbine, and biomass energy,” he said, adding that this goal encapsulated Sarawak’s ‘102030’ goal, signifying the mission to achieve 10 gigawatts of renewable energy by the year 2030.