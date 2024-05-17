Finalists of ‘Voice of Sarawak Youths’ public speaking competition unveiled

KUCHING (May 17): The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) yesterday announced the 11 finalists for the two categories of its ‘Voice of Sarawak Youths’ public speaking competition.

The Junior Category finalists are Ryan Ngo Tan Shang Cheng (SMK Bandar Baru Seri Petaling), Rachael Chai Xin Ru (St Joseph’s Private Secondary School), Evonne Wong Yuan Yan (St Joseph’s International School), Ann Wong En Hui (St Joseph’s International School) and Tan Veyron (SMK Kuching High).

The Youth Category finalists are Liew Hui Yee (Batu Lintang Teacher Education Institute), Esmat Danyal Es Zulkarnaen (i-CATS University College), Villery Vrifrezsa Dubau William Jimbun (Politeknik Kuching Sarawak), Muhammad Hud Aqeel Abdullah (Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus), Evelyn Teo Bao Yin (SMK St Joseph), and Julian Eymard Sigah Suling (SMK St Joseph).

TSI in a release said the finalists were chosen from 95 Sarawakians who participated in the preliminary round of the competition held on April 27 this year.

“Amidst fierce competition, the finalists demonstrated exceptional knowledge, charisma and persuasive prowess.

“The esteemed panel of judges meticulously assessed each contestant based on criteria encompassing content, delivery and overall impact, which led to the selection of the 11 finalists,” it said.

Event organising chairman Telford Tan in the release praised the finalists for showcasing not only their oratorical skills but also their knowledge of current affairs in Sarawak.

“These skills are critical for the development of the state’s future. The competition underscores the importance of youth participation and awareness of critical issues.”

The grand final will take place at the Islamic Information Centre at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here on June 22. Admission is free and open to the public, but those wishing to attend are advised to book their seats early due to limited availability.

For more information, contact TSI via WhatsApp on 019-8767928 or email [email protected] for registration.