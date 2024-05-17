Former national cyclist Anuar Manan to be among over 200 Samarahan Bike Challenge participants

KUCHING (May 17): More than 219 cyclists including former national cyclist Anuar Manan will be vying for top honours and a share of the total RM22,800 prize money of the Samarahan Bike Challenge.

It will be held at The Summer Shopping Mall, Kota Samarahan on May 26.

This event is organised by Samarahan District Office in collaboration with the Sarawak Cycling Association (SCA) and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

It will be divided into seven categories: Sarawak Closed, Men’s Open, Ladies, Men’s Master A, Men’s Master B, Youth Development, and Junior.

“This year’s competition will include two new categories which are Junior and Youth Development where young cyclists including those who will be competing in Sukma XXI will be taking it as a warming up for the biennial games.

“It will also provide the young cyclists with the opportunity to test their endurance, capability and greatness through this new (Junior) category and we can also unearth new talents and groom them from the grass roots to professional level,” Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told a press conference here yesterday.

“The total prize money offered is RM22,900 where the top 10 finishers of each category shall receive prize money.

“Currently, out of the 219 racers who have registered, 193 are from Malaysia; 11 from Brunei; one each from Canada, Germany, and New Zealand; two from British Virgin Islands; and 10 from Indonesia,” he said.

Among the big teams sending racers to this competition are Kembar Melaka, Julpha Perlis, Elmi KL, and PDRM-G.

“Looking at the number of participants, the response to this event is very encouraging as it involves young cyclists in the Junior and Youth Development categories.

“This is also a sports tourism event as we have participants from outside Sarawak and outside the country. It will also help to promote Samarahan and Sarawak as a whole.

“Through this event, the economy of Samarahan will be boosted as tourism-related industries including hotels, homestays, food and beverages operators will benefit from the patronage of the participants from outside the state,” he added.

Among those present were Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts assistant principal secretary Desmond Douglas Jerukan; Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development representative Zulkarnain Ismail; Sarawak Cycling Association president Datuk Benjamin Hasbie; and Samarahan District Officer Ahmad Abdul Razak.