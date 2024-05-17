Free glasses for 30 underprivileged pupils courtesy of Miri MP

MIRI (May 17): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has donated 30 sets of prescription glasses for the pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Miri.

According to the parliamentarian, the gifts of reading glasses were undertaken by his service centre through the ‘Community Caring’ initiative which aimed to benefit children from the underprivileged households in his constituency.

“Eye health is an important aspect in the learning process, and with glasses, the pupils can follow lessons more effectively and comfortably,” he said in his address at a simple ceremony to hand over the gifts at SK Miri here recently.

“Without good vision, the children may have difficulty in reading, writing, and understanding the lessons taught, hence, it is important for them to have access to these essential visual aids,” he said.

“We will continue with such initiatives in future as it is our responsibility to ensure that every child in Miri has the same opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background,” he added.