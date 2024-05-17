ICW & BuildXpo 2024 expected to reach RM1 bln in sales

KUALA LUMPUR (May 17): The International Construction Week and Malaysian International Building and Construction Industry Exhibition 2024 (ICW & BuildXpo 2024) is expected to reach a major sales milestone of RM1 billion.

This is based on the large number of people expected to attend the BuildXpo exhibition and through targeted foreign business matching sessions on Oct 22-24 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) here.

Around 25 buyers from at least 10 different markets such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Korea, Japan, and India, are expected to attend these meetings.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Envisioning the Future of Construction’.

The 2024 event will highlight important industry events such as the Construction Outlook Summit 2024 and the Construction Dispute Resolution Conference, among others.

This will solidify its position as a leader in shaping the future of the construction industry.

Minister of Works Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi stressed how important ICW 2024 is for making Malaysia’s construction industry more well-known around the world and giving it a competitive edge.

He said that ICW & BuildXpo 2024 will not only draw attention to technological progress and job opportunities but also the industry’s substantial societal contributions placing inclusion and sustainable development as key to joint sectoral success.

“The construction industry’s health depends on its ability to bring in and support a steady flow of talented people.

“With the urgent need to modernise and fast technological progress, ICW becomes an important platform that shows young people the many job paths available in the sector.

“Today’s youth are very important in this digital era; their natural technological skills and drive to come up with new ideas could revolutionise construction methods, safety standards, and practices that are good for the environment,” he said during the soft launch at Mitec.

BuildXpo 2024 will show a wide range of goods and services from many industries including construction technologies, machinery, software, Industrialised Building Systems (IBS), materials, smart building systems, automation solutions, and services.

It will also show off new innovative start-ups within the construction industry.

“‘Envisioning the Future of Construction’ means embracing key success factors like safety, quality, efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainability. We welcome people in the industry to ICW 2024 to learn about new products, methods, and services and to take advantage of chances to improve business partnerships and networks,” said CIDB Malaysia CEO Datuk Mohd Zaid Zakaria.

Following in the footsteps of ICW & BuildXpo 2023, which drew 9,470 trade visitors from 37 countries along with conference attendees, this year’s exhibition hopes to draw over 10,000 experienced professionals.

It will provide almost 10,000 square metres of display space, which can fit about 500 booths.

The Public Works Department (JKR) and other groups, such as the Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia (ACEM), the Chartered Institute of Building, and the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM), will help with this year’s event.

ICW & BuildXpo 2023 saw RM494.3 million in sales – RM376.5 million from trade visits and RM117.8 million from International Business Matching events.

The ICW and BuildXpo is known as the best event in the area for construction professionals to meet new people, share ideas, and grow their businesses.

To find out more about ICW 2024, go to https://buildxpo.com.my/.