IGP orders increased security at police stations nationwide after JI-linked attack in JB

JOHOR BAHRU (May 17): Operational security at all police facilities nationwide are to be stepped up following a pre-dawn attack on the Ulu Tiram police station here today by a man linked to terror group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) that killed two policemen and injured a third.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain the increased security measures also apply to all the state royal palaces and residences of the state government leaders.

“We will inform the respective palaces and menteri besar residences on this as it is important and our responsibility.

“At the police facilities, especially stations, we will increase the manpower and patrols. For those facilities that lack lighting, we will also get the allocation for the addition,” he told reporters at the Ulu Tiram police station here this afternoon.

JI is an Islamist militant group based in Indonesia dedicated to establishing an Islamic caliphate through violent means.

The group has been linked to the 2002 Bali bombings in Indonesia and has been said to be part of the global al-Qaeda network.

Razarudin said police are going after JI’s remaining 20 members in Johor.

Two young constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said were killed by a sole attacker in the Ulu Tiram police station at about 2.30am today.

Razarudin said the two constables joined the police force in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

A third policeman on duty was seriously injured but took down the attacker, said to be a 21-year-old JI operative from Ulu Tiram.

Razarudin said the remains of the two policemen will be buried in their hometowns in Bidor in Perak and Gambang in Pahang after a post-mortem at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here.

“The third policeman, who was injured by gunshots on his left shoulder and hip, is receiving treatment at HSI,” he said.

Police have so far arrested seven people, including the attacker’s father and four of his family members, for being linked to JI.

The attack is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Malay Mail