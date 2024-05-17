In Johor, two cops dead, one injured after man attacks police station

JOHOR BAHRU (May 17): Two policemen were killed while another was injured after an unidentified assailant attacked them at the Ulu Tiram police station along Jalan Kota Tinggi here early this morning.

It is learnt that the policemen were shot at and hacked by the man, who was also killed, during the 2.54am attack.

Johor police chief M Kumar, who was at the scene, confirmed the incident but did not elaborate.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is said to be on the way to the location.

It is believed the attacker, a 34-year-old local, had entered the police station under the Seri Alam district police headquarters with a mask on just before 3am.

He then used a parang to attack and kill one of two policemen manning the duty counter, before snatching the victim’s service weapon and shooting the other policeman several times.

A third policeman returning from a crime prevention patrol was also attacked, but managed to shoot and kill the attacker.

The two policemen killed have been identified as Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said.

Their bodies were sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), where the injured policeman is also being treated.

Ahmad Azza suffered from head and neck injuries believed to be from being hacked by a parang, while Muhamad Syafiq had gunshot wounds to his body.

Investigators believed that there was a scuffle with the suspect as they recovered a Walther 9mm automatic pistol and an Heckler & Koch MP5 sub-machine gun belonging to the police from the scene.

The last time a policeman was brutally attacked was at the Pinggiran USJ police station in Subang Jaya, Selangor in August 2017.

In the incident, Lance Corporal Valentino Mesa was found dead by colleagues at 3.30am after they returned from a routine patrol.

The deceased was slashed in the head before being shot.

His assailant was believed to have used Valentino’s own service weapon, also a Walther 9mm automatic pistol, to shoot him. — Malay Mail