Japan delegation in Kapit shares experience on low carbon society

KAPIT (May 17): Four officials from the Kyoto Environmental Activities Association arrived here Wednesday for a two-day visit to share their experience with Kapit District Council (KDC) on low carbon society.

The visit is part of the Japan International Cooperation Agency’s pilot project on the development of low carbon society.

KDC walikota Lating Minggang described Kyoto as being very advanced in terms of its climate change adoption plan.

“While Kyoto started many years ago, Malaysia started in 2019 and Kapit last year. For KDC, our initial plan is focused on tree planting and recycling,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“Our target is to inculcate awareness at the school level on the importance of low carbon society and also plant trees at Lily Pond. We are also collaborating with SMK Kapit 2 on a greening project because the school has a large compound.”

The Japanese delegation is made up of project manager Nobuhiro Okubo, deputy project managers Koichi Shiba and Norihiko Ibuki, and project officer Migiwa Takahashi.

Joining the visit were officials from Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) and Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA).

For Sarawak, KDC and Bintulu Development Authority have been chosen to take part in the pilot project. The participants from Peninsular Malaysia are MBJB and IRDA, while for Sabah, Tawau Municipal Council has been selected.

On Wednesday, the visitors attended a sharing session by Okubo at KDC before visiting the 40-door Rumah Richard Engking in Selirik. Yesterday, they visited the ‘tamu’ (farmers market), handicraft centre and Lily Pond.

From Kapit, the visitors will head to Sibu and then depart for Johor Bahru where they will visit MBJB and IRDA, before flying back to Japan.

Meanwhile, KDC secretary Kelimbik Sibat disclosed that he and Lating will be heading to Kyoto later this year to study its low carbon society model.