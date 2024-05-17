Kuching Autistic Association gets RM4.179 mln grant from S’wak govt for new education block

KUCHING (May 17): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) has received a grant of RM4.179 million from the Sarawak government to construct a new education block.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the new facility will be located next to the current KAA centre at Lorong Desa Wira 15, Taman Desa Wira.

“The three-storey building will serve as a place to provide vocational training for teenagers and adults with autism, and to provide employment opportunities for adults with autism under KAA’s Sunshine Hub Sheltered Workshop programme.

“Furthermore, our ministry will be providing an additional allocation of RM10,000 to the KAA,” she said when performing the ground breaking ceremony for the new education block today.

She said in total construction for the new building would cost RM5,117,224.

“In addition to the new education block that is under construction, KAA is planning to have a healing garden in front of the current education block,” she said.

Fatimah noted KAA also plans to establish full daycare services catering to their adult students, aligning with a comprehensive range of services from early intervention to secondary school instruction, vocational training, sheltered workshop, and eventually residential group home, which significantly supports autistic individuals and their families.

“Continual support from the government, companies, corporate organisations, non-governmental organisations, and individuals will provide support and financial assistance to KAA to meet the growing needs of the autism community,” she said.

Fatimah said KAA is currently exploring the specifications and design considerations for the residential group home, while aiming for it to be operational within the next five to six years.

“KAA is now 26 years old. The first few students have grown up, and some are now in their 30s and 40s.

“As the parents grow older, there is a need for the residential group home for adults with autism, especially when their parents are no longer around, or are unable to care for them,” she said.

On the new building, KAA president Dr Catherine Chen said the association’s current facilities are unable to adequately accommodate the increasing number of students registering each year.

“We will continue to need funds to equip and furnish the new building, and we will definitely need support of corporate sponsors, service clubs, associations, NGOs, and individuals, to continue raising funds for KAA’s operating funds.

“Our annual operating cost is about RM1.3 million, and we anticipate this to increase, once the new building is operational,” she said, adding construction is expected to be completed within 15 months.

Also present were former Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Patinggi Puan Sri Jamilah Anu, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai, Lee Onn Group of Companies director Kapitan Tan Kun Gee, and Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry permanent secretary Datu Felicia Tan.