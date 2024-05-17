Kuching man jailed seven months for abusing drugs

KUCHING (May 17): A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to seven months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs in April this year.

Mohd Zakwan Bujang pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, who also ordered him to undergo a two-year supervision from the authority, apart from ordering his jail sentence to take effect from today.

Mohd Zakwan was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, which carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

He committed the offence at Kuching District Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) around 5.15pm on April 16 this year, after his urine test tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff while Mohd Zakwan was unrepresented.