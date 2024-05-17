Man in Kuching jailed for stealing electrical cables from ex-employer’s house

KUCHING (May 17): A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to a year’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for committing burglary and theft of 10 rolls of electrical cables from his former employer’s house.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Mohd Ainon Asri Abdullah after he pleaded guilty to Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides a jail term of up to 14 years or a fine.

Mohd Ainon committed the offence at his ex-employer’s house at Jalan Foochow here at 3.50am on May 14 this year.

According to the facts of the case, the employer, who is the complainant, reviewed a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and saw that Mohd Ainon had entered his house compound carrying a white sack.

The complainant subsequently inspected his storeroom and discovered that 10 rolls of 1.5mm electrical cables stored there were missing.

The estimated loss was RM815.

Following that, the complainant lodged a police report which led to Mohd Ainon’s arrest on the same day around 11.05pm.

Investigation found that he had broken into the complainant’s house and stole the electric cables that were kept in the storeroom.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Mohd Ainon was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lucia Molyna Lebanon.