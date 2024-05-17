Mandatory dashcams would ensure vital evidence available for road-related issues, says don

KUCHING (May 17): The government has been called on to review existing laws including the Road Transport Act 1987 to make dashboard cameras (dashcams) a mandatory component for all vehicles.

In making the call, Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow, from the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law, said the government should consider requiring vehicle owners to install dashcams or car manufacturers to include dashcams for every vehicle produced.

“Whatever plan we have towards having a dashcam inside our vehicles, we should never undermine the importance of a dashcam, which can be used as important evidence to address many issues that occur on the road, when the need arises,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar said if a driver is involved in an accident or accused of a crime, the footage from a dashcam could be used as evidence for the driver’s legal battle in court.

He said for victims of road accidents, snatch thefts, road bullying, or harassment, having a dashcam could help them lodge a formal complaint to the authorities, enable them to establish a case in court, claim insurance, or demand compensation.

He said Section 3 of the Evidence Act 1950 indicated a dashcam could serve as evidence if the evidence tendered is relevant, strong, and credible to a case.

“Important to highlight, a dashcam can easily fall under the category of documentary evidence as the definition of documentary evidence provided by the Evidence Act 1950.

“Section 3 of the Act defines document as any matter expressed, described or howsoever represented, upon any substance, material, thing, or article including any matter embodied in a disc, tape, film, sound track, or other device whatsoever,” he said.

Subject to the authentication process of a documentary evidence, which has been provided for under Sections 61 to 66 of the Evidence Act 1950, Muzaffar said submission of dashcam footage as documentary evidence could also help people build their legal case in court.

“Dashcams should become a mandatory tool or component inside all vehicles in our country. This small piece of high-tech device would be able to assist us capture visual record when we are confronting road-related problems or issues.

“Dashcams have advanced over the years into small and unassuming electronic devices that are easily mounted in any location within a vehicle,” he added.