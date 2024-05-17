Miri Home for the Aged donates necessities, equipment to hospital

MIRI (May 17): Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board through its Miri Home for the Aged management committee at Jalan Jee Foh here yesterday donated daily necessities and healthcare equipment to Miri Hospital.

The donation was handed over by Penghulu Betty Pong Hon Kin, who is the person-in-charge of the Home, to Miri Hospital deputy director Dr Amy Wong Chia Yee during a simple ceremony at the Home.

The donation comprised 28 sets of adjustable and foldable toilets commode, 33 wheelchairs, 4-legged adjustable walkers (46), 4-legged walking sticks (32), elderly walking sticks (16), underarm crutches (5) as well as PVC bed sheets and diapers.

According to Pong, the items, which were donated by members of the public, were in good condition and had never been used.

Meanwhile, Dr Wong thanked the board and the centre for their concern for Miri Hospital’s needs.

The board’s treasurer Penghulu Leonard Fong Siew Ming, who also spoke at the ceremony, hoped more Mirians would come forward to carry out charity works or activities to help the needy.

“I hope this culture of helping one another can be fostered and expanded further in our community,” he said.