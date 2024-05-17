Mukah Polytechnic students take part in ‘One Hour Malaysia Clean Up’ campaign

MUKAH (May 17): Some 979 Mukah Polytechnic (PMU) students from the first and second semesters participated in the ‘One Hour Malaysia Clean Up’ and ‘Walk 10,000 Steps’ campaign at the campus here on Wednesday.

PMU (Academic) deputy director Iskandar Reduan, in his launching speech, said the campaign was in line with the Health Ministry’s ‘Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat’ (ANMS) strategic plan, aimed to promote healthy living among Malaysians.

Iskandar also stressed the importance of practising good habits to stay healthy while sharing the benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day and its effects on various aspects of health.

“The 10,000 steps a day is a light and easy activity that can be done by all individuals.

Such brisk walking activity, he said, not only burns calories or support healthy weight loss, but can also reduce risk of heart disease, control blood pressure, and prevent stroke.

“PMU supports the government’s commitment to encourage PMU staff and students, especially those who are less physically active, to become more fit and active,” he said.

The One Hour Malaysia Clean Up initiative, meanwhile, aimed to reduce dengue fever cases and hygiene-related diseases, as well as to eliminate mosquito breeding areas, he added.