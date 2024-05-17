Niosh: Malaysia’s occupational injuries up 58.9 pct in 2022

KUCHING (May 17): The number of occupational injuries in Malaysia surged by 58.9 per cent in 2022 to 34,216 cases compared to 21,534 cases in 2021, said Chong Chieng Jen.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman said the figures from the Department of Statistics Malaysia translates to 2.22 injuries per 1,000 workers in 2022, compared to 1.43 injuries per 1,000 workers in the previous year.

“Among these cases, there were 317 fatal occupational injuries in 2022, an increase from 301 fatalities in 2021.The fatality rate per 100,000 workers rose to 2.06 in 2022, up from 2.00 in 2021.

“This figure is notably higher than in countries such as Singapore and Japan, where the workplace fatal injury rates were 1.3 and 1.42 per 100,000 workers, respectively, in 2022,” he added in a statement yesterday.

He said the significant increase in both fatal and non-fatal occupational injuries was concerning.

Chong said occupational injuries statistics worldwide demonstrated ongoing challenges in workplace safety.

“Therefore, as Niosh is tasked to improve workplace safety, we will strive to do our best to provide a safer environment for workers,” he said when officiating at a training course for employees from various companies at the Niosh office here yesterday.