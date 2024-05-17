Organisers welcome all to enjoy festivities at Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024

KUCHING (May 17): People here and in regions around Kuching are most welcomed to come to the Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 at MJC Batu Kawa New Township (MJC) which opens daily until May 26.

Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep said the bazaar operates from 10am until 10pm daily, showcasing 180 booths selling Dayak food products, agricultural and livestock produce, handicrafts, and ‘tuak’ (traditional rice wine).

“I welcome the communities, both locally and from areas including Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Matang, Bau and Lundu to the bazaar.

“We’ve made a slight change this year by selecting MJC as the venue for the 2024 Gawai Bazaar due to several factors we’ve considered, including ample parking space for visitors and, secondly, the vast area available,” said the working committee chairman.

He was speaking during the official opening of the Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 here tonight.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that there are three organising clusters of the bazaar this year, running 18 activities throughout the 11 days.

“The Sarawak government is always attentive to the needs of the people. Referring to this year’s Sarawak budget theme ‘Development for All: Together Building a Prosperous, Sustainable, and United Sarawak’, it is not just a guideline; this theme is evidence of the government’s commitment to the people of Sarawak.

“It is evident that the organisation of the Gawai Dayak Bazaar through the selection of clusters and activities aligns with the budget theme.

“The emphasis on entrepreneurship underscores the importance of creating a resilient and assured economy to prioritize the income of the people,” Uggah said in a text speech read by Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

Furthermore, Ugah said the Gawai Celebration Committee 2024 began its preparations as early as March 1 this year to ensure that all activities would achieve their objectives.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis; Deputy Minister I for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Liwan Lagang; Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben; Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Illus.