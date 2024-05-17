PM: M’sia, Kazakhstan ready to strengthen ties, explore new cooperation opportunities

ASTANA (May 17): Malaysia and Kazakhstan have agreed to continue strengthening their ties, established on March 16, 1992, and exploring new areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the agreement was reached during his meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the President Palace (Ak Orda) yesterday, which was followed by a bilateral meeting of their respective delegations.

Anwar, who is also Minister of Finance, said the meeting broadly discussed cooperation between the two countries, covering sectors such as trade, investment, higher education, tourism, and the halal industry.

“The Malaysian delegation and I attended the official welcoming ceremony by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the President Palace.

“After the ceremony, President Tokayev and I had a four-eye meeting to discuss important matters concerning the relationship between Malaysia and Kazakhstan, as well as touching on international issues of mutual interest,” he said via his X account.

The prime minister mentioned that he and the Malaysian delegation were also honoured with a dinner banquet, in addition to being escorted on a tour of the Palace by Tokayev.

The prime minister’s delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, along with senior officials of various ministries and agencies.

Anwar arrived here yesterday for a two-day official visit to Kazakhstan aimed at further strengthening the ties and cooperation between the two countries.

The last visit by the Malaysian prime minister to Kazakhstan, the largest Central Asian country with a population of almost 20 million, was in 2014.

Upon their arrival at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Anwar and his delegation visited the Astana Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in Central Asia and one of the largest mosques in the world, which serves as a significant religious centre in the city.

Kazakhstan, the ninth largest country in the world, is home to around 20 million people, with a Muslim population of over 70 per cent.

Today, the prime minister is slated to deliver a keynote address at the Round Table Session focusing on trade and investment cooperation between Malaysia and Kazakhstan here.

Anwar is also scheduled to witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) involving relevant government agencies and businesses from both sides.

Malaysia’s total trade with Kazakhstan in 2023 stood at RM474.5 million (US$104.2 million), with RM465.6 million (US$102.2 million) being exports of Malaysian goods to Kazakhstan and RM8.9 million (US$1.9 million) being the value of imports from Kazakhstan.

Anwar had earlier made an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. After this, the prime minister will proceed with an official visit to Uzbekistan. — Bernama