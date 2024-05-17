Projects to address collapsed drain, sinking roads at Sibu’s Jalan Merdeka 13 completed

SIBU (May 17): Upgrading projects to address the collapsed drain and sinking roads at Jalan Merdeka 13 have been completed.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said the projects costing about RM500,000 started last January.

“This is actually my promise to the residents before the election because the sinking road and the collapsed drain affected the frontage of the houses.

“The project started late because there was a major concern that the construction might affect the houses, so we have to be very careful as we want to minimise the risk,” he said.

The Pelawan assemblyman said so far only one house has been affected and the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) as well as contractor are dealing with the complaint.

Resurfacing work at Jalan Merdeka 15 has also been completed, he said.