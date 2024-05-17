Russia, Malaysia sign updated agreement on avoidance of double taxation

MOSCOW (May 17): Russia and Malaysia have signed an updated agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, it should be ratified by the end of the year and go into effect starting January 1, 2025, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Friday, reported Sputnik.

“On May 17, an agreement on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion in relation to income taxes between Russia and Malaysia was signed in the city of Putrajaya.

“On the Russian side, the document was signed by Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov, and on the Malaysian side – Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying,” the ministry said.

The ratification of the document should take place before the end of this year, so that its provisions will begin to apply starting January 1, 2025, the statement said. – Bernama