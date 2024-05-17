Sarawak Governor receives courtesy call from Shell Malaysia

KUCHING (May 17): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi today received a courtesy call from the top management of Shell Malaysia.

Leading the delegation were Shell Malaysia chairperson Siti Sulaiman and corporate relations for East Malaysia Jonathan Jolly, who are both Sarawakians.

The purpose of the courtesy visit was to give the Sarawak Governor some insights regarding Shell Malaysia’s current activities, said the press release.

This included Shell Malaysia’s plans to move its regional operations centre from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu to Miri.

Among those present during the courtesy call at Astana Negeri in Petra Jaya here was Shell’s corporate relations advisor to East Malaysia, Shukury Anuar.