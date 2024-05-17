Sarawak Timber Association pioneers initiatives for Environmental Compliance Audit

KUCHING (May 17): The Sarawak Timber Association (STA) is proud to pioneer initiatives aimed at enhancing environmental stewardship within the forestry sector in conjunction with the upcoming implementation of mandatory Environmental Compliance Audit (ECA), effective July 1, 2024.

The implementation of the mandatory ECA was announced by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is Second Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development, previously, said STA in a press statement yesterday.

STA said it has consistently demonstrated its commitment by actively encouraging the forestry sector to uphold environmental regulations, particularly Natural Resources and Environment (Audit) Rules, 2008 as administered by Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB).

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving environmental stewardship, STA had conducted a series of comprehensive Environmental Quality Monitoring (EQM) and ECA training sessions since 2015.

Its training arm, STA Training Sdn Bhd (STAT), in collaboration with NREB and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), has conducted training sessions on EQM from May 15 to 16, 2024 at Wisma STA here.

The training sessions had a turnout of 36 participants, representing various timber players from the industry.

“The training sessions successfully provided participants with essential skills in water sampling protocols, equipment handling, and identification of potential contaminants affecting water quality,” STA chief executive officer Annie Ting was quoted as saying.

Another EQM training session is scheduled to be conducted from June 26 to 2, 2024, aimed at equipping more timber players with the necessary knowledge and skills to smoothly transition into the actionable stage of ECA, she said.

“Individuals aspiring to become registered Environmental Auditors are required to fulfil the prerequisite of attending the ECA training course and registering with NREB.

“This comprehensive ECA training course covers various audit methodologies and techniques essential for assessing environmental compliance. Participants will gain proficiency in understanding audit scope and process, as well as in planning and conducting on-site audits.

“Additionally, they will learn skills in data analysis and reporting findings. To meet this demand, STAT will offer the ECA training course in June 2024, providing participants with the requisite expertise to conduct comprehensive environmental audits,” Ting said.

Both EQM and ECA training courses are registered with HRD Corp and are claimable under the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), she pointed out.

Others present during the EQM training session were trainer Assoc Prof Dr Tay Meng Guan from Unimas and NREB’s Environmental Control officer in the Environmental Regulation Section Halarry Nyambar.

Timber industry players interested in participating in EQM or ECA training courses are encouraged to reach out to the STA Secretariat at 082-332222 for further information.