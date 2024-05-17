Sarawakian singer-songwriter Amir Jahari to release upcoming third album in June

KUALA LUMPUR (May 14): Fans of Amir Jahari can expect to get many new tunes from the Sarawakian singer-songwriter with the release of his third new album this June.

The 38th Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL38) winner confirmed that his third album, Kembali, is a comeback album after his brief hiatus in 2020 and it will be a combination of elements between 2013’s Penghibur Jalanan and 2020’s Siang dan Malam.

Amir who sees both of his previous albums as his ‘babies’, said that he did not want to ignore his listeners who have been faithfully supporting his career from the beginning, but instead to celebrate them, coming full circle with his third outing.

Coming full circle

He described his debut in Penghibur Jalanan, is a folk-pop album containing hit songs such as Tanpamu, the title track Penghibur Jalanan, Gelisah, Aku Juga Manusia and Selalu Ada, as the album that allowed listeners to connect and relate to him.

Siang dan Malam, which was percussion driven world music with a touch of Malay instrumentation, was the opposite, which he admitted was a ‘selfish’ move, being more for his own indulgence.

Although he might not have ‘liked’ the intentions behind his second album, Amir was satisfied with it as he was able to express himself fully.

“So my third album will be a combination of everything, there will be songs where I am expressing myself and there will be songs that people can relate to as well as some uplifting and spiritual songs.

“Because at the end of the day, I make music for the sake of the One and Only.

“We want people to benefit from the music, not just for making money, not just for fame or winning competitions.

“We make music to spread love, in hope it can bring joy to those who are hurting and set the mood for others,” Amir told Malay Mail.

On his new single ‘Kenangan’ and wooing new listeners

Amir, who has over 540,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, also has some treats for new listeners on his upcoming album through two of the songs titled Aku Rindu and Belasungkawa.

According to the Hasrat singer, the two songs are a small hint to his upcoming projects and it is a closer representation of himself now.

Closer to the Kembali release, Amir will be releasing Kenangan, which is a song he wrote back in 2018 during his time as a teacher at Sri Aria Elementary School Bandar Sri Damansara.

Amir described Kenangan as a song about untold sacrifices for the people we love.

Kembali will have a total of 13 tracks and was initially slated for release this May 31.

The albums is however held back to be released in June, as negotiations are underway after being approached by major international labels offering to be his distribution partner.

Amir who invested his AJL38 winnings into audio systems for performing live with his band is also looking to perform his new album live and they are currently in talks to perform at a local festival and a tour.

A trilogy of albums ahead

With his third album bringing him full circle to where he began, Amir has already planned another trilogy of albums where he will be experimenting with new sounds and materials.

According to Amir, the work on his fourth album has already begun and they already have 12 tracks in the works.

“The fourth album will be totally different from anything I’ve done before and I’m also planning to do a documentary on it because we want to bring something else to the table, to achieve that specific sound.

“We already have plans for the fifth to the sixth albums.

“It’s something like a trilogy, if you look at Coldplay, every one of their albums is different, I want to do something like that but in the concept of trilogy albums,” Amir said.

He added that he is aiming to penetrate international listeners through his upcoming trilogy of albums. – Malay Mail