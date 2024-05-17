Sports minister hopes probe into attacks on footballers can be completed swiftly

KANGAR (May 17): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh hopes investigations into the recent attacks on three footballers can be completed as soon as possible.

She said the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is fully dependent on the results of the police investigation, especially in identifying the motives behind the incidents, to ensure the safety of the country’s athletes.

“It’s not for KBS to determine what kind of case this is because the investigation is not conducted by KBS. We are fully dependent on the police and, in an effort to protect the athletes, who are national assets, I ask the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that investigations proceed swiftly.

“This is so that we can take immediate action because I believe many are waiting for the results of the investigations,” she told reporters during a working visit to observe the upgrading project of the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium here today.

She was asked to comment on whether the ministry has met the sports associations to discuss the issue of athlete safety, especially those who will be competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hannah said the ministry had introduced the Safe Sport Code last year, which serves as a guideline to provide direction on creating a safe sports environment and the roles and responsibilities of all parties in addressing harassment and abuse in sports.

“But on the issue of ensuring safety, guaranteeing safety is the responsibility of the police. That’s why we ask for the cooperation of the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure that our athletes are well protected.

“We also want to ensure that sports associations take care of their athletes. As for athletes who will be competing, for example in football, I know that the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have asked them to tighten security,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah said the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium upgrading project, costing RM7.63 million, has been fully completed.

“So, I hope that with facilities like this, specifically for track events… (it is) in line with the Federal Government’s aim for us to focus on three types of sports – athletics, swimming and combat sports. With this athletics track, I hope Perlis athletes will make good use of the facility,” she said. – Bernama