4WD, fence damaged after fire breaks out in car porch at Miri house

MIRI (May 18): A house at Jalan Dato Permaisuri here this morning almost got destroyed after a fire broke out at its car porch.

The fire inflicted some damage to the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle parked there as well as a portion of the house’s gate.

According to Lutong Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Station (BBP) chief Henry Jugah, they received a distress call from a member of the public around 11.33am before rushing a team to the scene.

“When Bomba arrived at the location, it was found that the fire had destroyed about two per cent of the fence structure and five per cent of the 4WD vehicle.

“The fire at that time had been extinguished by the house owner using water from a hose,” he said in a statement.

Henry said firefighters then do an inspection to ensure there would not be any reignition, before wrapping up the operation at 12.20pm.

The cause of the fire and cost of damages are still being investigated.