6th Kuching Heritage Race highlights ‘Old Town Batu Kawa’

KUCHING (May 18): The 6th Edition of the Kuching Heritage Race successfully highlighted its theme ‘Old Town Batu Kawa’.

Organising chairman Philip Yong said this year’s theme was to explore one of Kuching’s hidden gems.

“The Kuching Heritage Race is not a marathon but rather a treasure hunt for participants to solve riddles and clues about history and culture,” he told The Borneo Post.

He added that teams comprising of between two to five people must solve riddles to find a specific station or location, and complete the task set for them there.

“Time is important but the team’s knowledge regarding Kuching is equally valued,” he said.

Moreover, the annual event is also used as a platform to better understand why there is a need to manage and preserve Sarawak’s heritage and culture for future generations, and as a fundraiser for underfunded charitable bodies.

This year’s race is raising funds for Persatuan Pendidikan D’Wira, Kuching Autistic Association, Mental Health Association of Sarawak (MHAS), Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), Brooke Museums, and Special Olympics Kuching Chapter (SOKC).

Committee member Datin Dona Drury-Wee said by participating in the race, one is lending a helping hand to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Kuching.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Batu Kawa assemblyman, gave his full support for the event as he graced the presentation ceremony and presented a cash prize of RM800 to the winning team ‘EFS Semadi Nadai’.

Additionally, Yong expressed his gratitude to the event’s sponsors, organising committee and other authorities for their support and assistance to make the event a success.