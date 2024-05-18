Artist celebrates 70th birthday at solo show’s launch in La Promenade’s Hoan Gallery

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 18): Joanne Lau, a contemporary semi-abstract impressionist artist, celebrated her 70th birthday today, coinciding with the launch of her solo show at Hoan Gallery in La Promenade Mall here.

She is showcasing 51 paintings, priced between RM1,000 and RM11,000, throughout the exhibition themed ‘Colourful Echoes’, running until this June 15.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting, as well as members of Sarawak Artists Society, art collectors, corporate figures and loyal patrons.

“Parts of the proceeds from the sales of these artworks will be channelled to the Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS), Carmelite Chapel, and Chapel of Mother Mary, Stutong,” said Lau.

Born in 1954 in Sibu, is renowned for her semi-abstract impressionist style.

After retiring from a career in education, she reignited her passion for art in 2009, drawing inspirations from her early school artworks.

Her artistic development was significantly shaped by her mentors, Sim Chiap Hin and David Chew, before she embarked on her own creative exploration.

Hoan Gallery recently concluded an eight-week exhibition titled ‘Hidden Gems: The Life Works of Chong Liew Syn’ and previously, an all-oil painting exhibition by Bong Choo Chew.

For further details, visit hoangallery.com or visit the place on Level 2 of La Promenade Mall.

Updates can also be accessed via lapromenademall.com.my, and @LaPromenadeMall on social media platforms.