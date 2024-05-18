Asean BAC looking forward to collab with SBF for economic growth, devt

KUCHING (May 18): The Asean Business Advisory Council (BAC) Malaysia is looking forward to working closely with the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) for economic growth and development, said its chairman Tan Sri Nazir Razak.

He expressed his enthusiasm during a meeting with SBF president Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg at a hotel here last Thursday.

“Tan Sri Nazir Razak expressed enthusiasm for SBF’s active involvement in the Asean BAC — highlighting the importance of regional collaboration for economic growth and development,” said a press release issued following the meeting.

According to press release, Asean BAC Malaysia Pahang executive council member Dato Mohamad Nizar Dato Sri Mohamad Najib, who was also at the meeting, showed interest in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 and private sector engagement strategies.

Also present was SBF deputy president Datuk Philip Ting.