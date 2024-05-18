Blue economy experts to meet in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): The Sabah International Blue Economy Conference (SIBEC) will be held in September this year, said Sabah Maju Jaya Secretariat (SSMJ) Chief Operating Officer Ramlee Kariah.

Speaking to reporters at the SSMJ Media Appreciation Ceremony on Friday, Ramlee said the conference is expected to be attended by around 2,000 participants, including industry players who will share their success formulas.

“We expect the conference to gather about 2000 people, with more than half coming from abroad, including panels consisting of investors, industry players, blue economy practitioners, and experts in the blue economy.

“All the panelists have successfully implemented the blue economy in their respective countries and will share their achievements. What is more interesting is that the conference has also attracted attention and commitment from foreign embassies that practice blue economy generation.

“The blue economy has great potential in various fields, including fisheries and aquaculture, shipping and transportation logistics, tourism, and renewable energy, which can become another platform for creating an economic framework that will determine the direction of Sabah’s economy,” he said.

Ramlee also spoke about the initiatives implemented by the state government to address the issue of extreme poverty in Sabah.

“Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has asked the SMJ Secretariat, together with various state and federal agencies, including government-linked companies (GLCs) and statutory bodies, to combine efforts and resources to put an end to the issue of extreme poverty in the state.

“Various initiatives have been introduced, including profiling heads of households to identify each household’s needs, intervening with assistance based on their specific needs, such as employment, school aid, capacity building assistance, and so on.

“Once profiling is complete, we match the identified needs with the appropriate assistance. After the pilot project initiated in Tuaran district in 2023, we have completed 40 per cent of the profiling and matching,” he said.

According to him, as of March 2024, the number of extreme poverty cases has decreased from 22,510 in September 2023 to 12,555 cases.

Also present were the Chief Coordinating Officer of SSMJ, Datuk Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai, Sabah Information Director Jainisah Mohd Noor, and SSMJ Director Rosnih Othman.