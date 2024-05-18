CM: Implement Sabah Youth Volunteer Community

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): The Youth and Sports Ministry is advised to implement appropriate programs for youths in the state, such as the Sabah Youth Volunteer Community (SYVOC) program, which functions similarly to Rakan Muda to promote a healthy lifestyle in the community.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor stressed that the slogan “Yakin Boleh, Belia Sabah Maju Jaya” for the 2024 Sabah Youth Carnival is in line with current developments, where the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia is focusing on reviving Rakan Muda, which promotes 10 healthy lifestyles.

Hajiji when officiating the Sabah Youth Carnival at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today, said that the Johor state government has established Southern Volunteers, which has significantly shaped the youths in the state with various skill development and volunteer programs.

“In line with this, I propose to the Youth and Sports Ministry to implement a similar program that is more suitable for Sabah youths, such as the Sabah Youth Volunteer Community, to promote a healthy lifestyle in the community,” he said.

“I also urge all ministries in Sabah, especially those related to youths, to implement youth development programs according to the respective portfolios of each ministry,” he said.

Hajiji said that to promote and encourage Sabah youths’ interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), the Youth and Sports Ministry can collaborate with the Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry, while for programs related to youth empowerment, it can collaborate with the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry.

“This can help efficiency in managing programs for youth development through progressive and innovative cooperation. The country’s recent success in securing an RM10.5 billion investment from Microsoft Corp in Cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a strong reason to equip Sabah youths with Cloud and AI technology skills,” he stressed.

Hajiji added that the State Government will continue to support and implement various programs aimed at the economic well-being of youths, including providing training and skill courses to empower them.

According to him, the State Government has allocated RM16.89 million in the Sabah Budget 2024 to implement various leadership, skill and entrepreneurship programs and activities aimed at youth empowerment to achieve socio-economic well-being in line with the Sabah Youth Policy.

Hajiji said that among the high impact programs continued by the Government are the Felo Sabah Maju Jaya (Felo SMJ) and the Sabah Youth Council.

“Human capital is one of the key elements to increase the productivity and economic growth potential of a state. Therefore, the human capital development agenda will continue to be emphasized in efforts to produce quality, skilled, and first-class-minded youth,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the youths should realize that they are the leaders of the country’s present and future, especially for the state of Sabah, and it is crucial for them to continuously gain knowledge, maintain health, and cultivate a can-do attitude for Sabah Maju Jaya.

“To ensure Sabah is ready for the Industrial Revolution 5.0 (IR 5.0), we need to look at the potential and talent prospects available and empower Sabah youths with various current skills. This is because youths are an important asset in advancing the state and country towards a brighter future,” he said.

According to him, the annual ‘Karnival Belia Sabah 2024’ is a platform to celebrate an important day for the youths because it not only polishes and highlights the potential of Sabah youths but also fosters leadership and the spirit of volunteerism and appreciates their role in the state’s development.

“Therefore, we need to implement programs and activities that follow the current trends, in line with the preferences of today’s youths, such as reskilling and upskilling programs, sports and skill competitions, exhibitions, and forums to provide opportunities for youths to learn, exchange ideas, and drive holistic personal development,” he said.