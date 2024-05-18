Dayak beauty pageant good for tourism, boosts cultural diversity, says Miri mayor

MIRI (May 18): The traditional Dayak beauty pageant is a good avenue to attract tourists into witnessing the cultural diversity of the local community, says Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

The Pujut assemblyman said this in his speech for the semi-finals of the Miri Division’s Keligit Orang Ulu, Kumang Iban, Dayung Sangon and Belawan-Keling 2024 pageant, at the Boulevard shopping mall here today.

“I am indeed very happy to see such events being held in Miri as this will be a good avenue not only for our Mirians, but also for tourists to come and see the diverse community we have here in Miri,” he said.

On the participants, Yii called upon them to always be proud of their roots, traditions and culture, as well as to take the competition as a learning experience.

He also commended the Miri Division Gawai Committee, comprising 12 Dayak and Orang Ulu ethnic associations, for their hard work in holding the annual event.

The semi-finals today highlighted 41 contestants vying for spots in the four categories.

Twenty-four made it to the finals, which would be staged at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here this May 21, in conjunction with Miri Division Gawai Dinner 2024.

In addition, Yii also pledged an allocation of RM3,000 for the main organising committee to fund their activities.