Deliver academic excellence to rural communities, says Deputy Premier

SIBU (May 18): All rural schools in Sarawak ought to cultivate academic excellence to produce more intellectuals from the rural communities, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, said this in commending PBB Kakus branch for promoting academic excellence in six rural schools, especially those in the Kakus – Tatau area.

According to Uggah, PBB Kakus had adopted six schools under the constituency to implement the programme with the support from the respective Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG).

“Such effort not only strengthens ties between PIBG and the school, but also encourages parents to participate actively and have close alliance with other PIBG members,” he said, adding that various programmes had also been held recently such as tuition classes and motivational talks.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman said this in his officiating address at PBB Kakus pre-Gawai Dayak gathering in Bintulu on Friday.

Uggah expressed hope for more motivational programmes to be conducted in rural schools and suggested that successful individuals in fields of studies or careers be featured in such programmes.

On politics, the Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development praised the Kakus branch for its commitment in ensuring the success of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in the last parliamentary election.

At the event, Uggah pledged a grant of RM30,000 to the Gawai Dayak organising committee, while Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit, who was also present at the event, pledged a sum of R20,000.

Also present were Selangau MP Edwin Banta and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.