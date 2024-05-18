DPM Ahmad Zahid expected to grace PRS’ state-level pre-Gawai do in Sibu

SIBU (May 18): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to grace Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) state-level Pre-Gawai celebration at Kingwood Hotel here this evening.

The event’s organising chairman Dr Stephen William said about 1,000 PRS members across the state will be attending the celebration.

“Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be the guest-of-honour,” he told The Borneo Post.

The schedule indicates that Ahmad Zahid is expected to arrive at 8pm. At 8.20pm, National Unity Minister Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang, who is also PRS vice-president, will make the opening remarks, followed by the party’s president Datuk Joseph Salang.

Then, the deputy prime minister is expected to officiate the event at 8.45pm.

A variety of activities have also been lined up to spruce up the occasion.