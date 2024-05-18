Educators play crucial role in encouraging face-to-face interaction among children, says deputy minister

SIBU (May 18): Educators play an important role in encouraging children to interact face-to-face with their peers in this digital age, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

He said while going digital is good, children still need to learn how to socialise with their friends and enjoy outdoor activities as part of their education.

“We are living in a different time. In the past, we always wanted to go out and play with our friends, but our parents always asked us to stay at home to study. Today, children would rather glue themselves to gadgets such as tablets, phones and computers than to socialise with their friends.

“This is a challenge that I think Kemas has to play an important role in encouraging them to have social interactions,” he said at the Community Development Department (Kemas) Education Day cum Hari Raya and Pre-Gawai Celebration at Kingwood Hotel here on Friday.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said children’s minds are like sponges — thus, it is important to instill in them a positive outlook on life that can fuel a spirit of curiousity and one day, these children will appreciate it.

Meanwhile, he also emphasised that education in the rural areas and urban areas should be the same.

However, he noted that due to geographical challenges, some schools in the rural areas are unable to enjoy the facilities that schools in town areas enjoy.

He said the federal government has introduced an alternative implementation model to expedite repair works of dilapidated schools in the state, and also urged educators to encourage children to be dreamers and learn to achieve their dreams.

Also present was Kemas Sarawak director Anisah Saidin.