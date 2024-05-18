Fahmi asks telco tower operators, contractors to cooperate

TAWAU (May 18): Telecommunication tower contractors and operators are told to communicate and cooperate to overcome problems and speed up the facility’s operation.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said both parties should cooperate at least three or four months before the facility is ready.

“We don’t want problems between the builder (contractor) and the operator to disrupt the operation process,” he said.

He told reporters this after inspecting the operation of the telecommunication tower under Phase 1 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) project in Kampung Mangga here today.

Fahmi said the Communications Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would monitor the project’s progress.

“I have met with all the parties involved, and they have informed me that by the end of this year, almost 400 towers (in Sabah) will be completed … whatever happens, we want the towers to be ready, and we will take action if they are not completed as promised,” he said.

He said the ministry planned to build 647 new towers, upgrade 4,486 existing transmitting stations, and install 303,569 premises with fibre optic connections in Sabah.

He also said 259 transmitter stations had been upgraded, and 18,231 premises were installed with fibre optic connections.

“The broadband service through the satellite Broadband Wireless Access will be provided in 138 locations in the interior areas,” he said.

Commenting on his visit to the telecommunications tower in Kampung Mangga, Fahmi said the project was handed over last April 24 and was operational the following day.

Meanwhile, Fahmi requested MCMC to identify steps to resolve the lack of Internet access in some areas on the main route in Tawau.

“I made some calls on the way from Tawau to the airport, and there are places with no line or only 2G. We need to address the problem,” he added. – Bernama