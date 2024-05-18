Federal-state cooperation key to advancing AI education in Sarawak, says Sagah

SIBU (May 18): The positive cooperation between the federal and state government is essential in ensuring Sarawakian children would not be left behind in all new education and digital developments such as artificial intelligence (AI).

In voicing this out, Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said such collaboration would also enable Sarawak to continue producing skilled workers.

He added that the provision of an educational ecosystem conducive to this had become one of the priorities of the Sarawak government.

“The efforts of the Sarawak government in creating an educational system to empower students to prepare them to face challenges that arise with the existence of AI today results in increasing allocations to carry out research, specifically related to AI in this state.

“Through the tabling of the state budget, research activities related to AI can be boosted further with the injection of funds,” said Sagah in his speech for the ‘Jom Masuk U (JMU) Sarawak Zone’ event at the University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here today.

His text of speech was read by Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Adding on, Sagah said Sarawak needed to move fast towards improving its ability to master digital technology, which was relevant in the current education context.

Students must be equipped with AI literacy by collaborating with local or global distinguished AI experts to develop technology programmes in Sarawak, he pointed out.

Sagah also said the Sarawak government had contributed RM32.5 million last year to new initiatives in the education sector, meant to empower talent development among students.

“With large funds invested in the education sector, the state government hopes that children of the state have the initiative to seize opportunities to continue their education to the highest level,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak deputy rector (academics and international affairs) Dr Mohammad Isa Mohamadin, who represented UiTM deputy chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahid Sahibuddin, revealed that there were 60 agencies participating in the JMU exhibition.

“The JMU is an initiative by the Ministry of Higher Education, held annually,” he said.

Among those present was UTS vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid.