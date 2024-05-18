Former state-level Unduk Ngadau finalist makes comeback

KOTA KINABALU (May 18): Nurul Yanadido is making a comeback at the state-level Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan this year after being crowned as the winner for Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu Unduk Ngadau on Saturday.

She took home RM12,000 cash, crown, trophy, sash and a bouquet of flowers, together with another subsidiary title — Tati Kaanangan Facebook, after receiving the highest popular votes online.

Nurul Yanadido made her debut in Unduk Ngadau five years ago, and represented Kota Marudu in the state-level after winning the district title. She finished in the top 15.

The Kimaragang lass became a social media sensation at that time for having a unique face and attracted many followers with her gentle attitude.

Her name, Nurul – means light in Arabic, mostly used by Muslims, also stimulates conversations on social media with many people questioning why a Muslim was allowed to join Unduk Ngadau, as it was prohibited by the state Islamic council.

During the registration, Nurul was reported to have brought her baptism certificate to prove that she is eligible to participate in the annual traditional beauty pageant.

Meanwhile, second placing of Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu Unduk Ngadau went to Jovita Claire Joseph, who brought home RM8,000 cash, crown, trophy, sash and a bouquet of flowers.

Third placed Locebeth Linsing took home RM6,000 cash, crown, trophy, sash and a bouquet of flowers.

Jovita and Locebeth will be representing Tanjung Aru and KDCA Bandaraya at the state-level contest respectively.

Two subsidiary titles were announced during the event namely Tati Tabaa Moboos and Tati Kaanangan, won by Gillian Gabriel and Shelyanie Stavent, respectively.