Gerawat encourages Rurum Kelabit Miri to involve more Kelabit men, youths in activities

MIRI (May 18): Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala called on the Rurum Kelabit Miri Cultural and Line Dance Group to involve more Kelabit men and the younger generation in their activities.

He said this will help preserve and further promote their culture so it can be continuously passed down from generation to generation.

“I couldn’t help but notice that most of the dancers are women. I’m sure our men are also good dancers if you encourage them and get them to perform on stage,” he said in his address when officiating the Rurum Kelabit Sarawak Miri Branch Cultural and Line Dance Group’s 7th anniversary dinner here on Friday.

Apart from men, Gerawat said the group should bring in more younger people in their activities to enable them to obtain more knowledge on their own Kelabit culture and heritage.

“I would like to encourage our young people to participate and learn our cultural dances, performances and traditional songs.

“Of course, I can see that all our dancers can perform very well but without involving young dancers, we might not be able to ensure the knowledge will be passed on to the next generation,” he said.

Meanwhile, he congratulated the dance group for reaching its seventh anniversary and for its efforts in promoting Kelabit traditional dances.

“I can see the group’s members has been growing in number and being active in our traditional dances is also good for your physical body as well as your mind and soul. It is important that even at our old age, we keep active and healthy so we have a good quality of life,” he said.

Gerawat also announced a RM8,000 allocation for the group to carry out its activities and promote the dances to the younger generation and public.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Rurum Kelabit Sarawak vice president Roland Dom Mattu; Gerawat’s wife Datin Esther Balan; as well as Rurum Kelabit Sarawak Cultural and Line Dance Group chairwoman Mariam Enan Muloon.