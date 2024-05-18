Heavy rain in Sibu causes flash floods in low lying areas

SIBU (May 18): Several low lying areas here were inundated by flash floods following sudden heavy rain which started around 2.30pm today.

Areas around the Oya Polyclinic, which had frequently been hit by flood, were seen surrounded by water, including a few shop houses along Jalan Island.

“It has happened a few times in the past. I think it is due to the clogged drains,” said one of the shop operators who requested anonymity.

When contacted, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone 4 chief, Andy Alie, said thus far, they did not receive any emergency calls as a result from the flood.

“Our team only carries out patrols around Sibu,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) at 1.10pm issued a forecast of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds hitting several parts of Sarawak until 3pm today.

Areas affected were Kuching, Samarahan, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Belaga), Miri (Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi) and Limbang.